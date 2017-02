BONNERS FERRY — Downtown Bonners Ferry has a new art installation located near the Boundary County Museum, but it won’t be there forever. That’s because, like Frosty the Snowman, the sculpture is mad...

BONNERS FERRY — A Bonner County man was sentenced Jan. 19, on four felony charges of rape, injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A jury handed down the guil...

BONNERS FERRY — Two males were taken into custody Saturday after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a multi-agency pursuit. According to Boundary County public information officer Michael...

Sheriff Kramer deputizes SVSU volunteers Bonners Ferry Herald BONNERS FERRY — Boundary County Sheriff David Kramer deputized more than 25 members of the community Saturday and in so doing formed the new Boundary County Sheriff’s Volunteer Support Unit. Quoting... Read More

Michael Meier named Emergency Management Director Bonners Ferry Herald BONNERS FERRY — Boundary County Commissioners named Michael Meier as the new Boundary County Director of Emergency Management on Monday. Boundary County Commissioner Dan Dinning said he was surprise... Read More

Scott controversy continues in Boise Bonners Ferry Herald BOISE — House Speaker Bedke’s decision to strip Rep. Heather Scott of all of her committee assignments continues to stir up controversy in Boise. After making claims in a radio interview on Jan. 13 ... Read More

“Winter” Art Exhibit at Mountain West Bank Bonners Ferry Herald The Boundary County Artists Association (BCAA) unvelied its latest group show, entitled “Winter”, at Mountain West Bank on Monday, Jan. 9. This display features work by Debbie Aaron, Vicki Bleile, ... Read More