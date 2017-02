SPOKANE — The Boundary County Middle School Debate Team had a successful day in court on Saturday during their first mock trial held at the Spokane County Courthouse. Two BCMS students were awarded...

BOISE — Some Idaho sportsmen and statewide conservation organizations, such as the Idaho Wildlife Federation (IWF), are currently at odds with potential legislation that would increase the allocation...

BONNERS FERRY — Rep. Sage Dixon held a town hall meeting on Saturday to inform Boundary County residents about what is going on in the Idaho Legislature, and to get their feedback on issues of concer...

City forms plan for high five grant Bonners Ferry Herald BONNERS FERRY — The City of Bonners Ferry is currently looking at how to best utilize the $250,000 High 5 Community Transformation Grant that was awarded in October of last year. The source of this g... Read More

Bee winner results! Bonners Ferry Herald Dear Gary, David, Lisa, Nathan, and Robin, Another pair of Spelling Bees have come and gone. The District Elementary Bee was rescheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2017 and the Middle School Bee was ... Read More

OMEGA: Rising Stars Bonners Ferry Herald MOSCOW—Boundary County Middle School Team OMEGA competed at the First Lego League on Jan. 14, and brought home the Judge’s Choice award -- Rising Star trophy. Judges recognized OMEGA’s 20-student te... Read More

Oath Keepers to meet last Friday of every month Bonners Ferry Herald On Feb. 3, the Oath Keepers will hold their regularly scheduled chapter meeting. The meeting will focus on: - Constitutional information - Precious metals... where to buy, what to look for, and... Read More