The Boundary County UI Extension Office is currently in the process of setting up a local seed library. The first of its kind in the county, the library will feature organized stocks of quality, op...

Coming soon: Martin Luther King, Jr. & Nonviolence Bonners Ferry Herald A celebration of art, music and film to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. and his message of equality, respect, hope and nonviolence for all citizens will be held at The Pearl Theater on Saturday, ...

Red-tailed hawks constantly on the hunt in the Kootenai Valley Bonners Ferry Herald The Red-Tailed Hawk is the most common hawk in Boundary County. They were named for the variety of hawks that has a brick-red tail. Male and female red-tailed hawks basically look alike, though t...

Lt. Governor Little awards Alta, Naples Mill Bonners Ferry Herald Idaho Lieutenant Governor Brad Little recognized Alta Forest Products, Naples Mill, as one of five statewide recipients of the 2016 Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency. On Nov. 1, 2016,...

Seniors, are you ready to exercise? Bonners Ferry Herald Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Senior Hospitality Center will begin the winter session of the "Fit and Fall Proof Class". This free class will run 12 weeks, from Sept. 19, until March 31. The cl...

3-Mile Fireworks stand robbed Bonners Ferry Herald Three-Mile Fireworks, the family-owned firework stand located at the 3-Mile intersection north of Bonners Ferry, was burglarized the night of Dec. 26. According to owners Mark and Kristen Mierke's ca...